Over a third of businesses have some kind of AI

A new Gartner report has suggested that if your business isn’t employing artificial intelligence (AI) in one form or another, you may have cause for concern.

The firm's 2019 CIO survey claims the amount of companies using AI has jumped 270 per cent in four years. Nowadays, more than a third (37 per cent) of organisations have deployed AI in a variety of applications.

At the same time, acquiring talent remains a huge challenge.

“Four years ago, AI implementation was rare, only 10 per cent of survey respondents reported that their organisations had deployed AI or would do so shortly. For 2019, that number has leapt to 37 per cent — a 270 per cent increase in four years,” said Chris Howard, distinguished research vice president at Gartner. “If you are a CIO and your organisation doesn’t use AI, chances are high that your competitors do and this should be a concern.”

The report is based on a poll of more than 3,000 CIOs in 89 countries and various industries. It was the main driver behind increased adoption is the fact that AI capabilities have ‘significantly matured’.

“We still remain far from general AI that can wholly take over complex tasks, but we have now entered the realm of AI-augmented work and decision science — what we call ‘augmented intelligence,’” Mr Howard added.

The full report can be accessed on this link.

Image Credit: John Williams RUS / Shutterstock