Over a third of EU businesses are suffering data theft

Three in four businesses suffered a DNS attack over the past year, according to new figures.

A study from EfficientIP found that the average cost of a DNS attack among European businesses currently sits at €734,000, which EfficientIP says represents a jump of 43 per cent, compared to the year before. Businesses in the US and in Asia Pacific pay a lot less for these incidents, it was added.

The results of these attacks are loss of data, service downtime, compromised public image and compliance failure.

European businesses are also the ones to suffer most data theft, with 39 per cent of them experiencing such a scenario. World average is 33 per cent. In contrast, European organisations are also most effective when it comes to protecting their cloud services.

DNS-based malware is the most popular form of attack in Europe, followed by phishing, DNS DDoS attacks, DNS tunnelling, and domain lock-up. DNS-based malware is more prevalent in Europe than anywhere else in the world, with Germany being the number one with 44 per cent.

David Williamson, CEO of EfficientIP summarized the research, saying, “New regulation made it necessary for every organization to ensure the data they keep is secure. Surprisingly, our research shows European organizations have invested the least globally in technology, which can prevent data theft. This could be a reason as to why the region had the most data stolen. In the year ahead, it will be interesting to see how European companies will prevent data theft and avoid regulatory fines."

Image source: Shutterstock/alexskopje