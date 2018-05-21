Over half of consumers not re-opting in after GDPR

One of the by-products of GDPR is how consumers see businesses, and according to new research from Accenture, not much will change after May 25.

It seems consumers won’t be changing their habits that much once GDPR kicks in. Accenture has polled 2,000 adults in the UK and found that more than half are not re-opting in to being contacted by brands.

A third (33 per cent) still delete most of the emails they get from brands without re-subscribing, and a fifth (21 per cent) take no action.

Accenture believes businesses are looking at a potential drop-off of more than half of their subscriber base or marketing targets.

People are getting a lot of emails from brands. Ten per cent get more than 30 emails a fortnight, and a fifth, 19 per cent, get between 11 and 20, or roughly one a day.

“GDPR is forcing brands to receive renewed consent from consumers so that they can continue to use their personal data. The response to this poll shows that a lot of people, when they realise the information they’re sharing, are backing out,” commented Nick Taylor, managing director at Accenture Security.

“The brands that will be successful in obtaining this consent are those that view the GDPR ‘process’ as an opportunity to engage with people, and not as a compliance ‘tick-box’ exercise. If people can see the value exchange, they will remain enthusiastic and are more likely to grant this consent.”

