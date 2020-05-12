Over half of digital transformation projects delayed

Businesses in the UK are struggling to bring their digital transformation vision to fruition, due to a factor referred to as the “hesitancy gap”.

This is according to a new report from Global Data Centers, a division of NTT, which claims a quarter of IT teams’ time is “wasted” laying the groundwork for digital transformation projects - costing businesses an average of $2.48 million a year.

Businesses believe the digital transformation wheel are turning, with many employing emerging technologies such as AI, IoT and SDN, but half also claim these projects are “always” or “regularly” delayed.

According to the report, Cloud is also proving more of a hindrance than a help in the context of wider digital transformation.

Two thirds of businesses are “heavily reliant” on multi-cloud services, which adds additional integration challenges. One third of respondents said this additional challenge posed a major barrier to transformation.

“The complexity of connecting a mix of cloud services and other technologies together, adds a significant challenge to overcome before transformation projects can turn into a reality," said John Eland, CSO at Global Data Centers.

"Adding further strain, there’s the risk that even just a Proof of Concept could have a negative impact on live production systems, leading to service failures that result in reputational or revenue damage. This is understandably causing enterprises concern, resulting in many projects falling behind and innovation to stagnate," he added.