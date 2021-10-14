Over half of firms have lost data due to inadequate backups

Even though backing up data is seen as a “central IT function” by many IT professionals around the world, most fail to create regular backups. As a result, the majority of businesses have experienced data loss due to failed or non-existent backups.

According to a new report from hardware firm Apricorn, based on a poll conducted on social media, more than 50 percent of IT professionals have experienced data loss, while more than 60 percent aren’t expected to back up their organization's files.

For Jon Fielding, Managing Director, EMEA Apricorn, backup should be every employee’s responsibility, regardless of their position in the company.

“Data security is not the responsibility of just one person within an organization; every employee plays a part and having individual, as well as central, backups in place is critical for maintaining a strong cyber security posture and business continuity. Data backup keeps information safe and enables a much faster response towards complete restoration and recovery in the event of a disaster, reducing downtime and minimizing financial and reputational damage,” Fielding explains.

Among those that do back up their data, most (55 percent) opt for a cloud-based solution, despite the fact that only 36 percent believe this is the safest place for it. Some would rather go for an offsite data center, while others prefer removable storage devices.

“The 3-2-1 rule should form the basis of any backup processes: keep three total copies of your data, on two different mediums, with one copy stored off-site. Maintaining physical backups even if you use cloud storage is essential in case your cloud provider experiences downtime and/or faces a breach”, Fielding added.