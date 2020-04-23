Over half of organisations expect remote workers to increase the risk of a data breach

The majority of UK’s IT decision-makers believe remote workers will expose their businesses to the risk of a data breach.

This is according to a new report from Apricorn, which claims the awareness of the issue has been “steadily growing” over the last three years.

While the report does not offer definitive explanations for the rise, it cites increased remote working due to the coronavirus as a contributing factor.

The percentage of employees intentionally putting data at risk dropped slightly (from 47 to 44 percent), but apathy continues to be a “major problem”.

However, remote working appears to have forced IT decision-makers to pay closer attention to security.

Almost all (96 percent) respondents acknowledged risks associated with BYOD policies and a significant portion of those (42 percent) only allow the use of pre-approved gear (up from 11 percent last year).

Apricorn describes this change as “crucial”, as lost and misplaced devices are now the second biggest data breach cause (24 percent), behind intentionally putting data at risk (33 percent) and ahead of mishandling corporate data.

“Remote working is not a new concept, but with so many employees now having had a taste for home working, it might be hard for businesses to put that particular lid back on – so they need to figure out where their vulnerabilities lie now, and address them,” said Jon Fielding, Managing Director EMEA, Apricorn.