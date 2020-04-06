Many organisations have no visibility into the number of devices on their network

More than half of businesses have no idea how many devices are connected to their company network, which puts them at great risk of unauthorised access, data theft and potential malware and ransomware attacks.

The discovery was made by cybersecurity firm Outpost24, after polling 200 security professionals during the RSA Conference in San Francisco.

To make matters worse, almost three quarters (69 percent) of respondents admitted they don’t test their network and wireless devices for malicious infections or known vulnerabilities on a regular, weekly basis.

More than half of businesses don’t have proper security policies in place to examine new devices connecting to the network, and a quarter (23 percent) aren’t sure whether they have a guest Wi-Fi network for non-employees.

“Visibility remains one of the biggest issues in cybersecurity. What you can’t see can indeed hurt you. With higher levels of network traffic and more connected devices than ever, it highlights that current vulnerability assessments are not as extensive as they should be. Wireless threat detection is often ignored or addressed in a reactive manner” said Bob Egner, Head of Products at Outpost24.

According to Egner, hackers sometimes only need minutes to infiltrate a corporate network, which is why it’s important to implement and integrate necessary assessment tools to automate discovery and monitoring of wireless threats.

“Many organisations we work with have delegated this problem to network engineers instead of treating it as the security problem which it is," he added.