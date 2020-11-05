Over half of organisations still don't have a BYOD policy

Despite almost eight months having elapsed since the start of the pandemic, many businesses around the world are still failing to secure remote workers effectively.

This is according to a new report from STX Net, which claims that businesses lack BYOD policies, dedicated cybersecurity departments, and are declining to team up with third party security specialists.

Polling 250 CTOs for the report, STX Net claims more than half (51 percent) don’t have a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy and, among those that do, 13 percent do not use multi-factor authentication.

“Unfortunately, it seems many still see security as a cost rather than an investment. With remote working becoming one of the most tangible impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, most businesses do not have sufficient visibility of the devices used by employees, and whether these devices are secure enough for accessing company data,” said Maciej Dziergwa, Chairman of STX Next.

“This therefore increases the attack surface for cybercriminals to target,” he further stated, adding that devices must be securely connected to corporate networks and remain in the employee’s possession at all times.

IT and cybersecurity pros could be of help here, but four in five do not have a dedicated team that provides security services to the organization, and more than half (60 percent) aren’t using specialized companies for cybersecurity.

“Helping to manage device security – which should include embracing multi-factor authentication at every opportunity – will help security teams maintain the highest levels of vigilance,” Dziergwa concluded.