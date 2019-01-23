Over half of PC software is out-of-date

More than half of all PCs active today either run outdated operating systems, or have outdated apps installed, according to new reports from cybersecurity firm Avast.

This puts those machines and their users at significant cybersecurity risks, as they are vulnerable to known (and in the meantime patched) exploits.

Avast’s report claims that more than 55 per cent of apps on Windows PCs everywhere are out of date. These are mostly Adobe Shockwave (96 per cent), VLC Media Player (94 per cent) and Skype (94 per cent).

It’s not just apps – operating systems are out of date, too. Almost one in six (15 per cent) of all Windows 7 devices, and one in ten (nine per cent) of all Windows 10 devices are also running outdated versions.

“Most of us replace our smartphone regularly, but the same cannot be said for our PCs. With the average age of a PC now reaching six years old, we need to be doing more to ensure our devices are not putting us at unnecessary risk,” said Ondrej Vlcek, President, Avast.

“With the right amount of care, such as cleaning our hardware’s insides using cleaners, optimization and security products, PCs will be safe and reliable for even longer.”

The report also states that Windows 10 is installed on roughly 40 per cent of all PCs in the world, edging ever so close to the threshold of 43 per cent, currently held by Windows 7.

Image Credit: Flickr / Dongyi Liu