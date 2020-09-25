Over half of UK firms hit with phishing attacks, over a third suffered ransomware during pandemic

Over the past few months, more than half (55 percent) of businesses in the UK suffered a phishing attack, while a third (36 percent) were on the receiving end of a ransomware attack.

This is according to a new report from cybersecurity firm Netwrix, based on a poll of 937 IT pros, which uncovered that almost half (43 percent) of organizations in the UK feel at greater risk than before the pandemic.

Most organizations have noticed cyberattacks escalating, with the majority taking hours to detect an incident (68 percent for phishing and 64 percent for ransomware).

Most businesses are worried about “work from home” initiatives, feeling these add an additional layer of risk to an already risky digital environment.

Insecure data sharing, phishing and supply chain compromise were the top cybersecurity concerns among UK businesses, it was added.

“The pandemic has put additional pressure on understaffed IT teams as they have to mitigate cyber threats and secure sensitive data in less-controlled IT environments that have resulted from 'work-from-home' initiatives," said Ilia Sotnikov, VP of Product Management at Netwrix.

“As such, it has never been as important as it is today for the organizations to use the available resources as efficient as possible. An important part of this is an organization’s ability to reduce its attack surface by removing excessive privileges and identifying sensitive data that resides outside of secured locations."

"Organizations should also seek ways to enhance their detection capabilities to ensure they are able to detect cyber security incidents immediately and remediate them as fast as possible.”