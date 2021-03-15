OVH offers restoration timeline for fire-damaged data center

French web hosting company OVH has provided an update on its effort to bring services back online following a fire last week.

According to the OVH status page, while there won't be any issues bringing back some of the systems affected, others will be unrecoverable.

Here is an updated list of the services that have bitten the dust, as reported by The Register:

Plesk

NAS-HA storage

Datastore

vRops

Managed Veeam Backup (Local DC) in SBG 1 and 2

Virtual private servers in some OpenStack zones

VPS Snapshot Cloud

Monthly public cloud instances in some OpenStack zones

EG-HG-SP Backup Instance

Public Cloud Archive (PCA)

Public Block Storage (Ceph)

OVH also said there is a chance this list may have to be extended, as further invesitgation is conducted.

Last week, OVH announced that four of its data centers in the city of Strasbourg, had caught fire and that electricity was cut off to prevent further damage.

“If your production is in Strasbourg, we recommend that you activate your Business Recovery Plan,” the company said at the time.

Most of the systems affected should be up and running again by March 22, it was said.