OVH to open three data centres in the UK

Cloud provider OVH recently announced it will be building three new data centres in the United Kingdom. The data centres, located in the suburbs of London, will house tens of thousands of servers, and will be directly connected to other data centres in Gravelines, Amsterdam, Montreal and New York.

This will, according to the company, make sure the service gets the lowest possible latency.

The first data centre, which will house approximately 40,000 servers, is expected to become operational at the end of May 2017. It will cover 4,000 square metres with no colocation space. The data centre will first be operational through its 'Discover OVH' offer, and then through its entire catalogue. The other two data centres will provide a backup solution. All three will be connected through the vRack, a private network developed by OVH.

Rajesh Agrawal, Deputy Mayor of London for Business, said: "With access to world class tech talent and infrastructure, London is a leading hub for European technology companies. OVH's decision to open its first UK data centre in London offers further proof that London remains open to investment, talent and innovation from all over the world. We look forward to welcoming more innovative technology businesses such as OVH to London."

OVH’s plan is to offer its customers, more than a million of them – a choice of data centres in 11 different countries, on four continents.

