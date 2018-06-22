Panasonic launches new rugged Android handset

Panasonic has just announced a five-inch Android smartphone built for mobile workers. It's rugged, durable, and comes with a set of unique features, ones that the average consumer might find useless, but which will probably mean a lot for workers.

The smartphone, FZ-T1, comes with an auto-range barcode reader, which allows its users to manage inventory easier and faster. Field workers in repairs and maintenance, navigation, proof-of-serivce, document capture and real-time inventory checking, those are just some of the use cases for the barcode reader.

The device is dust and water resistant and can survive a fall from 1.5m of height. It can also work on temperatures ranging from -10 to +50 degrees. It's 240g light, and has a swappable battery that can last up to 12 hours.

There are two models available, one with both 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, and one with just Wi-Fi.

The device is compliant with Panasonic COMPASS (Complete Android Security and Services) 2.0. The company claims this offers businesses everything they need to securely deploy and manage their Panasonic rugged device.

“This latest Panasonic Toughbook handheld is an important addition to our growing rugged Android portfolio ,” said Jan Kaempfer, General Manager of Marketing for Panasonic Computer Product Solutions. “It is one of the most versatile, stylish and affordable Android rugged handhelds for business and is underpinned by our market leading reputation for durable design and flexible functionality.”

Image Credit: Nito / Shutterstock