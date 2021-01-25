Pandemic saw majority of businesses scrap digital transformation plans

Most businesses understand the benefits of digital transformation and have plans (in motion) to digitally transform their operations. However, as we move into the second year of the pandemic, it is getting clearer to these businesses that their current plans are subpar and need overhauling.

This is according to a new report from Fujitsu, based on a poll of 750 global business leaders and IT decision-makers. It states that two thirds (64 percent) of international leaders are ready to trash their current strategies and go for something entirely different. In the UK, things are even more conspicuous, as 70 percent of the respondents said they were looking to redesign their plans.

One of the main reasons for this, Fujitsu claims, lies in the fact that for most businesses (41 percent), customers’ needs change fast, and many struggle to keep up. They want to be able to react faster when faced with market uncertainty and change – for example when a competitor makes a move, or if their supply chain suddenly shifts. Organizational and technological complexity were listed as the two main barriers to businesses moving faster internationally.

Three quarters of international businesses consider application modernization as the number one way to remain competitive in the market, the report added. Furthermore, the same percentage see increasing cloud usage as vital – for the same reasons. Cloud platforms, cloud-hosted data and cloud-native applications are more important for customer experience than other emerging technologies such as IoT and AI, it said.

And while less than half (46 percent) of their business applications currently reside in the half, most organizations expect this number to rise to 53 by the end of the year.