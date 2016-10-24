Paper-based processes are a waste of time, money says Xerox

Small and medium-sized businesses in Europe believe using paper to handle various processes like invoicing, human resource management or legal issues is too time-consuming and are looking to get it out of their way. This is according to a new report by Xerox. Surveying more than 1,000 organisations in the US, UK, France and Germany, the report says organisations will ask expert opinion on how to get it properly done – 47 per cent will ask an office equipment dealer, 25 per cent will ask their IT reseller, and 37 per cent will ask a product manufacturer.

“Change can be overwhelming for SMBs, but there are many ways to evolve in the right direction,” said John Corley, president, Channel Partner Operations, Xerox. “As SMBs embark on their digitisation journey, it’s important to understand how technology – such as apps on printers and managed print services – can support their vision and strategy to achieve successful digital transformation.”

The organisations believe that by eliminating paper, they would increase their productivity, reduce costs and would be able to grow. Besides digitisation and automation, there are a couple of ways businesses are looking to improve productivity, such as going for a managed print service, opt for a mobile workforce, and improve the organisation's security posture.

Xerox says SMBs in the US and Western Europe spend 32.5 billion annually on office equipment.

Image Credit: Jason Truscott / Flickr