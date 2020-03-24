Paris hospitals targeted in major cyberattack

Hackers have targeted hospitals in Paris with a major cyberattack, new reports have claimed.

According to a Bloomberg news report, the goal of the attack against the Paris Hospital Authority (AP-HP) was to overwhelm hospital computers and thus disable the service.

The organisation’s spokesperson told the media that it managed to successfully handle the attack, walking away unbruised.

AP-HP is the largest hospital network in Europe, and offers a lot more than just healthcare – its services also include research, prevention and education.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time healthcare institutions have been targeted during the time of the coronavirus crisis. The U.S. Health and Human Services Department was recently targeted, as well as Australia’s main internet site providing online access to government services.

An exclusive Reuters report also claims “elite hackers” were targeting the World Health Organisation (WHO), as well. They, too, had failed. In all of these cases, the identities of the attackers are yet unknown.

A hospital in the Czech Republic was also attacked last week in what is speculated to have been a ransomware attack. The University Hospital in Brno was forced to take its network offline following the attack.

Hackers are also using the coronavirus outbreak to spread malware-laden emails. A recently discovered campaign was spreading malware under the guise of safety precautions being sent out by the CDC and WHO.

Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, is believed to have originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan. To date, more than 390,000 have been infected and more than 17,000 have died.