Password reuse is still an issue for businesses everywhere

Password reuse is still widespread among employees across the globe and training initiatives are only making a “negligible difference”, a new report from identity and access management company My1Login suggests.

Polling 1,000 employees and 1,000 business leaders for its latest report, My1Login found that almost two-thirds of employees use the same passwords for both private and business accounts. Furthermore, the company found that almost all workers (97 percent) know what a strong password looks like, but just half (53 percent) use one.

Employee training, often described as a must-have for organizations, doesn’t seem to be making that much of a difference either. After receiving training, 85 percent of employees still reuse the same passwords, compared to 91 percent of those without training.

The healthcare industry is in the worst position, the report states, as 94 percent of employees in the sector reuse the same password across various services. With 91 and 83 percent respectively, education and public sector aren’t lagging far behind. These three verticals also have the highest use of personal passwords for business applications.

“Instead of relying on training to change employees’ behavior around the protection of corporate data, business leaders need to take the responsibility out of the hands of employees as much as possible,” said Mike Newman, CEO of My1Login.

“An authentication management solution which offers a passwordless single sign-on experience does just that, alleviating the burden placed on employees and elevating productivity and wellbeing, in addition to placing leaders back in control of their organization’s security.”