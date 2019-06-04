PayPal launches new digital commerce platform

PayPal has unveiled a new digital commerce offering that it says can help businesses of all sizes grow online.

The new PayPal Commerce Platform combines many of the company's top services to provide businesses with a comprehensive offering to help them expand both at home and abroad.

It will enable sellers to accept transactions in more than 100 currencies and simplify compliance needs across the 200+ markets PayPal operates in - helping connect companies to the 277 million PayPal users across the globe.

Businesses will also get advanced protection against fraud using Artificial Intelligence and machine learning informed by trillions of transactions, and can call on global support from PayPal.

“We are bringing our vision of open commerce and partnership to life with the PayPal Commerce Platform - to power commerce in a way that allows more businesses and more people to participate in the benefits of the digital economy," said Bill Ready, EVP and Chief Operating Officer at PayPal.

"When I think about the world I want to wake up to in a decade, I don’t want there to be only one place to buy online. I want to wake up in a world where there is a thriving, vibrant, and diverse ecosystem of merchants, sellers, entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes. We want to help more businesses get started, grow and thrive in today’s complex digital world.”

PayPal Commerce Platform will initially be available in the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain and the United States, with up to 40 markets planned by the end of 2019.