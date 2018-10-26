PC and data centre chips lead to strong Intel results

Intel’s PC and data centre businesses helped fuel the company growth to levels that beat analysts expectations for the quarter.

The report, based on data from financial and data analytics firm FactSet, says Intel has seen revenue from its data centre business rise to $6.14 billion this quarter, representing a 25.9 per cent jump, and trumping analyst expectations of around $5.89 billion.

Looking at the company’s client computing business (its PC market), it is still its biggest sales contributor. It reached $10.23 billion (15.5 per cent), beating FactSet estimates of $9.33 billion.

The report says that the majority of these sales came from a B2B market, where companies looked to upgrade their machines after Intel announced it will cut support for older Windows models in a year’s time.

The company even touched on the current issues the US is having with China. At first, analysts were expecting the latent trade war to cause more serious harm to Intel, but it doesn’t seem to be the case. At least, not according to interim chief exec Bob Swan.

“We’ll be working with our domestic Chinese customers and our global [PC manufacturers] to adjust and adapt the supply chain to deal with constraints,” Swan told Reuters in an interview before holding a conference call with analysts.

“But later on the call, Swan conceded that the trade tensions could a “headwind” for Intel in 2019, though the company has not specified how much sales could suffer,” Reuters added.

The company shares went up six per cent in extended trading.

