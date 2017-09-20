PC prices have risen 30 per cent in the UK since Brexit decision

PC prices have increased by 30 per cent since the passing of the EU referendum in February of this year according to distributor data.

Channel analyst CONTEXT has revealed that the average sales prices for computers including desktops, notebooks and workstations reached £480 in July and August which is up by a third when compared to the same time last year.

A number of other factors such as memory shortages, decreased sales to lower-margin retailers and a shift towards machines with increased specifications may have also played a role in the jump in UK PC prices.

CONTEXT senior analyst, Marie-Christine Pygott noted that these factors could have contributed to increased prices but the after effects of the EU referendum were likely the driving factor, saying: “But it looks like the currency issues had the biggest impact.”

When the UK voted in favour of leaving the EU, the pound sterling crashed against the dollar and US vendors responded by raising their prices to make up for lost revenue.

Dell raised its prices first followed shortly thereafter by HP, Lenovo, Apple, Asus and other large PC manufacturers. Though the valuation of the pound has turned around somewhat since the initial news, some vendors have continued to raise their prices to distributors in the UK.

PC sales were down by double digits during the months of July and August in the UK as a result of local price increases and they will likely not turn around until PC manufacturers and local distributors lower their prices to a pre-Brexit level.

