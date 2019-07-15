PC sales rise yet again

PC sales have enjoyed a secod consecutive quarter of growth as the market shows signs of stirring.

According to the latest figures from Gartner, the PC market saw a 1.5 per cent growth in sales, with a total of 63 million shipments recorded over the three months, up from 62 million in same time last year.

Gartner still says there is a certain level of ‘uncertainty to the near-term outlook’ for PC demand, given the potential imposition of tariffs.

The big three (Lenovo, HP and Dell) take up most of the market, with 64 per cent of global PC shipments falling on this triumvirate. Same time last year, the three have had 60.7 per cent of the market share, showing that they are strengthening their position in the market even further.

Lenovo kept the top spot, with the fastest year-on-year growth and the largest share gain among the top vendors, it was said. Lenovo saw double-digit shipment growth in most of the world, Latin America excluded.

“Worldwide PC shipments growth was driven by demand from the Windows 10 refresh in the business market in the second quarter of 2019. Desktop PC growth was strong, which offset a decline in mobile PC shipments,” said Mikako Kitagawa, senior principal analyst at Gartner.

“Additionally, there are signs that the Intel CPU shortage is easing, which has been an ongoing impact to the market for the past 18 months. The shortage mainly impacted small and midsize vendors as large vendors took advantage and continued to grow, taking market share away from the smaller vendors that struggled to secure CPUs.”