PC sales struggle yet again

The recent rise in PC sales was shortlived, and figures for the fourth quarter of last year show that we're back to our usual – either declining sales, or just being flat.

According to both IDC and Gartner, PC sales are down. IDC says sales are down 0.4 per cent for the quarter, and 37 per cent year-on-year. It was also said that the decline of the quarter was the largest since the third quarter of 2016.

There is speculation over the reason for this decline. Gartner's argument is that there's an overall shortage of processors on the market, which means customers could not meet business PC upgrade demands. The company also says that it expects demand to improve in 2019, as CPUs become more available.

ZDNet, on the other hand, lays the blame on the ongoing trade war between the US and China.

Whatever the reasons may be, one thing is for certain – 681 million new units were sold in the fourth quarter. Lenovo was the number one, with 24.6 per cent market share for the quarter. The company is followed by HP with 23.6 per cent share, and Dell, with 16.5 per cent.

The falling of PC sales is a trend that's been going on for quite some time now. Last April, we reported on lower demand and a component shortage, as well.

Back then, the PC market has been in decline for 14 quarters in a row since the second quarter of 2012.

Image Credit: Flickr / You Belong In Longmont