PC shipments actually grew last quarter despite coronavirus

Global PC shipments grew anywhere between 2.8 and 11.2 per cent in the second quarter of the year, according to new figures from analysts Gartner and IDC.

The positive change was driven mostly by Chinese manufacturers finally addressing the issues with supply shortage, but also by people everywhere being forced to buy new gear to adapt to new work from home (WFH) environment.

Gartner’s report claims growth of 2.8 per cent, with the world buying 64.8 million devices in Q2. Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, Acer and Asus were the top performers for the quarter, with HP almost entirely catching up to leaders Lenovo.

IDC, on the other hand, claims growth of 11.2 per cent for the quarter, saying 72.3 million devices were sold during that time. Again, HP, Lenovo, Dell, Apple and Acer were the top six vendors, with HP, Apple and Acer being the ones recording growth.

Growth is expected to continue into the third quarter of the year, as both companies agree that there are still plenty of devices that need to migrate from older versions of Windows into Windows 10. Furthermore, businesses will also want to take advantage of 5G, which will require new devices, as well.

Finally, Covid-19 isn’t expected to go away that quickly, so we can expect WFH continue being a thing in the upcoming months, further driving sales of new PCs and other devices.