PC shipments fall yet again around the world

The PC market isn't making a come back anytime soon according to research firm Gartner that reported that PC shipments were down globally year-over-year in the first quarter of 2018 and IDC that reported they were flat.

Based on Gartner's numbers alone, the PC market has been in decline for 14 quarters in a row since the second quarter of 2012.

Both firms pointed to a variety of factors for this past quarter's decline including component shortages and a higher bill for materials which pushed retail prices even higher. While their figures may differ somewhat, Gartner and the analysts at IDC both agree on the fact that demand for PCs is not what it used to be.

According to Gartner, worldwide PC shipments fell 1.4 per cent to 61.7m units in Q1 2018 with HP, Lenovo, Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer being the top six vendors worldwide. IDC on the other hand estimates that global PC shipments were flat with only 60.4m units sold during the first quarter and HP, Lenovo, Dell,Acer and Apple being the top five vendors.

IDC research manager Jay Chou explained how the component shortage led to decreased sales for some vendors in a statement, saying:

“The component shortage that initially impacted portions of 2017 led some vendors to stock up inventory to avoid expected component price hikes, and that led to some concerns of excess stock that would be hard to digest in subsequent quarters. However, the market is continuing on a resilient path that should see modest commercial momentum through 2020.”

Image Credit: Eugenio Marongiu / Shutterstock