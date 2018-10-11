PC shipments stay flat but Microsoft makes surprising move up

Microsoft's decision to enter the PC hardware market may be about to bear fruit after reports claimed that the company has broken into the top five PC manufacturers in the US for the first time ever.

Pushing its Surface line, comprising of laptops, notebooks and tablets, the company displaced Acer and squeezed its way into the top five in the third quarter of this year.

Looking at Q3 2018, the company's shipments were up 11,000, gaining just 0.1 per cent. Looking at the PC shipments market globally, it remained mostly flat. According to Gartner, global PC shipments rose 0.1 per cent to 67.2 million units.

Last week, the company held a hardware event in New York City. There it announced refreshments for a couple of its hardware products, including the Surface Laptop 2, Surface Pro 6 and the Surface Studio 2. The new Surface Go was announced two months earlier, as well.

Venturebeat believes that Microsoft is not only betting on its hardware, but on software too, in a move which it describes as “a rising tide that lifts all boats”. In other words, the success of its hardware line also pulls with it the success of its software.

“Surface makes Windows look good and helps PC makers innovate,” it claims.

“We’re unlikely to ever see Microsoft as the top PC manufacturer — globally or in any country. But breaking into the top five in the U.S., six years after the first Surface debuted, is nonetheless an accomplishment.”

Image Credit: Sergei Bachlakov / Shutterstock