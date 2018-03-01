PC shipments sticking to the downward spiral

PC shipments are declining and they will continue to do so at least until 2022, according to a new forecast from analyst firm IDC.

The company's figures show that over the course 2017, PC shipments fell 2.7 per cent. This decline is expected to last until 2022, with an overall drop of 0.9 per cent, with shipments falling from 259.4 million in 2017 down to 248.3 million in 2022.

IDC leaves a glimmer of hope, though, saying adding detachable tablets such as the Microsoft Surface Pro, results in a five-year CAGR of 0.1 per cent.

For 2018, a 3.2 per cent decline is expected, year-on-year.

Renewing PCs seems to be the biggest catalyst for sales, IDC says, in a market that is “tempered by lacklustre demand for legacy form factor devices and component shortages.”

"As the broader PCD market continues to evolve, challenges remain but there are plenty of positive signs, too," said Tom Mainelli, program vice president with IDC's Devices and AR/VR programs.

"New form factors such as convertibles and detachables continue to show long-term growth opportunities in both consumer and commercial markets. Chromebooks remain a bright spot with an increasing number of consumers embracing the platform. And the gaming category continues to grow, driving both positive volumes and ASP trends."

IDC’s full report can be accessed on this link.

Image Credit: Flickr / You Belong In Longmont