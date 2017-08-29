PCs are still the number one work machine

Desktop computers remain the primary means of work for the majority of the workforce, but this may not be the case for long.

A new report from Spiceworks examining the current usage of, and future investments in business PCs and mobile devices in the US, UK and Canada entitled The Future of the PC says 60 per cent of employees still use desktops as their primary working device.

PCs are followed by laptops (27 per cent), thin devices (5 per cent), tablets (3 per cent), smartphones (2 per cent), and 2-in-1s (2 per cent).

However, the future seems brighter for the laptop than the PC. Investments in new PCs will remain flat in the next 12 months, while 43 per cent of businesses expect to increase their investments in laptops.

Mobile devices will see ‘half the growth of laptops’ – tablets 25 per cent, smartphones 16 per cent and 2-in-1s 18 per cent.

“Although many predict the popularity of mobile devices will lead to the ‘death of the PC,’ this prophecy won’t become a reality anytime soon in the corporate world,” said Peter Tsai, senior technology analyst at Spiceworks. “It’s true that desktop PCs will become less prevalent in the near future, giving way to laptops, but tablets and smartphones still face usability challenges that prevent them from enabling key tasks in the workplace. So for the foreseeable future, traditional PCs will remain dominant while tablets and smartphones serve as complementary devices.”

For more information and a complete list of survey results, visit this link.

Image Credit: Netguru