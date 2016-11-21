People get viruses, but don't know how

A new Kaspersky Lab report says a lot of us ends up with viruses on our machines, we just don't know how. But in fact – we very much do. Here are the report's figures: Almost half (42 per cent) of internet users have either come across, or have been targeted by malware online. A fifth of those (22 per cent) have fallen victim to it, and almost a third – 29 per cent – have 'no idea how it ended up on their device'.

Just after that, the report says this: “The study found the highest number of infections happen when people visit suspicious websites (42 per cent). Fake apps and software (22 per cent) and USB sticks (20 per cent) are also cited by one in five as the source of a malware infection they have experienced.”

“E-mails and messages are also a common source of infection,” the report continues, before adding this: “Trusted websites that have been hacked and the transition of malware from another infected device are also mentioned”.

So it’s hardly that we don’t know how. But the fact remains – malware is a widespread problem.

It is a pain in the neck, and causes its victims to lose money. A quarter (24 per cent) said its devices slowed down, a fifth (22 per cent) said it gets unwanted pop-up advertising, and 13 per cent gets directed to ‘suspicious’ websites. For seven per cent, the device stopped working. Some even had to pay for repairs, spending on average $121 per incident.

“With a third of Internet users completely unaware of how they became infected, this can help to further spread the virus and put even more of our devices, details and finances in danger,” commented Andrei Mochola, Head of Consumer Business at Kaspersky Lab, saying we should all get an antivirus solution.

Photo Credit: andriano.cz/Shutterstock