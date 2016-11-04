People ready to quit internet over Snooper's Charter

Seven in ten people would limit their internet usage in some way, if Snooper's Charter comes into force. This is according to a new report by BestVPN, which was conducted as Snooper's Charter, or Investigatory Powers Bill, passes its third reading in the House of Lords. Exactly 71.5 per cent of UK citizens would change their internet habits, knowing they were being monitored by government agencies, the report claims.

Almost one in ten (7.3 per cent) would quit internet altogether, and 12.8 per cent said they’d cut it in half. Pretty much everyone (93.8 per cent) agree – government organisations should not be able to access their online activity without permission.

“The passing of the IPB is a clear move towards the erosion of privacy for individuals and businesses in the UK,” said Douglas Crawford, cyber security expert at BestVPN.com.

“A wide range of government organisations will have access to a huge amount of untargeted surveillance metadata. While bulk warrants will only be made available to security organizations (not law enforcement), there is nothing to prevent police from applying for a targeted warrant against an entire organization, such as an entire hostile foreign intelligence service!”

The Investigatory Powers Bill is an upcoming regulation proposed by then Home Secretary Theresa May, which would allow government agencies access to UK citizens’ browsing records. The newest draft, introduced in November 2015, is a bit more limited and requires additional oversight.