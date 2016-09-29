People would rather order food from a robot

If you work in a restaurant or a company's customer service, there's a good chance the people you're communicating with on a daily basis would rather talk to a robot, than you. This is according to a new report by OpenText, which says that 27 per cent of UK's consumers believe robots would provide better customer service, and 26 per cent think the same about ordering food from a restaurant.

Almost one in five would prefer speaking to a robot when contacting government institutions.

Everyone expected millennials to be the leading advocates of this new technology, the report states, but the reality turned out different. Generation X (35 – 54 year-olds) are the generation most likely to back the new technology (58 per cent). Among millennials, 29 per cent didn't know if robots would do any good.

“Customers today expect nothing less than exceptional customer service and will not hesitate to seek services elsewhere if they don’t get it,” says Mark Bridger, vice president, Northern Europe at OpenText.

“Businesses are fast realising that they need to alter the way in which they interact with their customers to meet their demands. The introduction of robots and AI will offer an opportunity to revolutionise this interaction process in the very near future.

“Cognitive systems are self-learning systems that simulate the way a brain works using data mining, analytics, pattern recognition, and natural language processing to learn, interact, and make decisions. Digital enterprises of the future will incorporate cognitive tools and analytics into their infrastructure. These will then be used to amplify human capabilities, working seamlessly alongside people to uncover underlying patterns and trends, provide better insights, make decisions, and prescribe actions more efficiently.”

Image Credit: Michael Dain / Flickr