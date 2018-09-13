Personal mobile devices are the biggest threat to your network

Personal device use for remote work poses the biggest security risk to organisations according to a new survey from Duo Security.

The security firm surveyed 100 UK-based IT security professionals to find that 58 per cent believe that network access from non-corporate and personally owned devices such as desktops, laptops and mobile devices is the highest risk in managing remote users.

Duo's survey also found that 75 per cent of respondents reported that their users now connect remotely to work applications at least 25 per cent of the time. Remote work has created unmatched flexibility for employees and has helped organisations attract the top global talent but it has also created quite the predicament for both IT and security teams.

Duo Advisory CISO, Richard Archdeacon offered further insight on how the BYOD and remote working movements are affecting organisations, saying:

“Enterprise mobility is one of the biggest IT security challenges and personal devices are a massive blind spot. If you don’t know what’s connecting to the network, how can you protect data from being compromised? What’s clear from this survey is that decision makers still don’t feel comfortable with the sea of devices entering the workplace.”

When it comes to different groups of remote workers, 48 per cent of security professionals ranked external suppliers and service providers as the most risky ahead of internal employees such as sales, field support workers and the C-suite.

Now that employees have become accustomed to working remotely, it is unlikely that they would give up this privilege which leaves IT and security teams with the burden of ensuring the security of all the devices connected to their company's network.

