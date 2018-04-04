Pfizer to support innovation in NHS

Pfizer is offering £50k to start-ups offering solutions in the healthcare industry. The company’s competition, aimed at helping the cross-section between health and technology grow, is now into its second year.

Prize pool aside, the winners will also get a year-long programme of support, helping them navigate the UK’s health system. Pfizer also said winners will benefit from its network of partners, NHS included. UK-registered companies and charities that want to apply should visit this link: healthcarehub.pfizer.co.uk.

Speaking about the 2018 Hub launch, Erik Nordkamp, Managing Director of Pfizer UK said “Following the success of the 2017 UK Hub, I’m delighted to continue the programme again this year. We’re seeing remarkable innovation in healthcare here in the UK, with technology rapidly maturing to meet the needs of patients and clinicians. Analytics, telemedicine and consumer facing apps which accommodate multiple conditions are just some of the technological trends impacting health. Pfizer is committed to continuing to support health tech start-ups in the quest to improve health”.

Dr Hamish Graham, Pfizer Healthcare Hub: London manager, said: “Digital maturity is coming to the NHS and other UK health services in 2018. Technology is being used to explore innovation at every level of the NHS, to help address some of the serious health challenges patient providers face”.

“Taking incredible innovations and turning them into practical applications will be vital to help improve the delivery of healthcare for patients while generating efficiencies so health systems can meet the demands for the people they support.”

