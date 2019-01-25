Phishing attacks on the rise in 2018

Phishing attacks against businesses have risen seven per cent this year, but employees are also doing a much better job detecting such attacks.

A new report by cybersecurity firm Proofpoint, based on a poll of 7,000 workers in the US, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the UK, found that 83 per cent of respondents experienced a phishing attack last year, up from 76 per cent the year before. Spear phishing, vishing (telephone phishing) and smishing (SMS phishing) were all up.

Don’t worry if you don’t know these terms, you’re not the only one. The survey has shown that 66 per cent of adults identified phishing correctly, 45 per cent ransomware, 23 per cent smishing, and 18 per cent vishing.

Almost 60 per cent have seen an increase in employee detection of phishing attempts, following awareness training.

What’s more, compromised accounts are now a more common result of successful phishing attacks than malware infections, for the first time in history. Phishing attacks that resulted in data loss have more than tripled in the last two years.

“Email is the top cyberattack vector, and today’s cybercriminals are persistently targeting high-value individuals who have privileged access or handle sensitive data within an organization,” said Joe Ferrara, general manager of Security Awareness Training for Proofpoint.

“As these threats grow in scope and sophistication, it is critical that organizations prioritize security awareness training to educate employees about cybersecurity best practices and establish a people-centric strategy to defend against threat actors’ unwavering focus on compromising end users.”

You can find the full report on this link.

Image Credit: wk1003mike / Shutterstock