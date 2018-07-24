Phishing grows to become top email threat to businesses

New research from Mimecast has revealed that phishing attacks are one of the top threats to businesses worldwide with 90 per cent of organisations seeing an increase in the volume of attacks.

The firm's second-annual State of Email Security report explored the latest email-borne threats facing organisations of all sizes across a range of industries by compiling responses from 800 IT decision makers and C-level executives.

Cyberattacks are on the rise with over 50 per cent of organisations reporting that the volume of phishing attacks have increased over the last twelve months while 40 per cent reported that impersonation attacks have become more prevalent.

To be successful in making cybersecurity a priority, organisations must start from the top down but Mimecast's research has shown that this isn't always the case. Of those surveyed, 20 per cent said their C-level executives sent sensitive data in response to a phishing attack and 49 per cent admitted that their management and finance teams lack the necessary training to identify and stop an impersonation attempt.

Mimecast's chief executive officer Peter Bauer emphasised that cybersecurity has moved beyond being just an IT problem, saying:

“Email-based attacks are constantly evolving and this research demonstrates the need for organizations to adopt a cyber resilience strategy that goes beyond a defense-only approach. This is more than just an ‘IT problem. It requires an organization-wide effort that brings together many stakeholders, puts the right security solutions in place and empowers employees – from the C-suite to the reception desk -- to be the last line of defense.”

Image Credit: wk1003mike / Shutterstock