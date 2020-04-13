Phishing scammers impersonate White House and US Vice President

Researchers have discovered a new phishing campaign, which endeavours to trick unwitting Americans into downloading malware-laden coronavirus materials, using the White House as a hook.

Identified by cybersecurity researchers from Inky, the scam operates just as you might expect. An individual receives an email from the supposed White House, claiming to share “Coronavirus Guidelines for America”.

The link contained within the email redirects the victim to a website that looks much like the official White House page and contains a download link for a Word file with a malicious macro embedded within.

The website has since been taken down, so it is impossible to tell precisely which type of malware was distributed.

In related news, another scam has been uncovered that saw hackers impersonate US Vice President Mike Pence. According to a Bleeping Computer report, the attackers sent out emails in which Pence threatens to expose a business owner's illegal activities unless they can come to an “agreement”.

Although the nature of this “agreement” is unclear, it is likely a Bitcoin ransom is involved.