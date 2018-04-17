Poor mobile coverage holding back UK productivity

Mobile connectivity in office buildings all around the UK is subpar, and it's leaving a dent in everyone's productivity, new research has shown.

Global telecommunications provider CommScope polled 2,000 office workers in the UK, and almost half (44 per cent) said they need to step outside to make a phone call, or access 4G services on their mobile devices.

The same report has shown that 77 per cent of respondents see mobile coverage as ‘important’ for being able to complete tasks, and being productive, in general.

“Workplaces are transforming - from flexible working to a growing culture of hot-desking and shared office-space – and there is a clear requirement for the provision of cellular coverage to underpin productivity at work,” said Phil Sorsky, senior vice president of service providers international, CommScope.

There are also differences in connectivity, depending where you are located. London, Yorkshire and West Midlands have a relatively stable 4G connectivity, compared to the likes of North East or Wales.

Sorsky added: “Achieving the goal of reliable indoor mobile coverage is a significant challenge for operators, especially when businesses are based in large and complex buildings. There is also an ongoing debate around whose responsibility it is to cater for the end-users; with mobile operators, building owners and facilities administrators all playing a role.

“We believe that establishing a dialogue and collaborative culture between these parties is essential – as businesses will look elsewhere if they can’t get access to first class facilities, with wireless coverage, capacity and speed assured to enable productivity across their organisations.”

Image Credit: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock