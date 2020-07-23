Premier League club targeted by hackers almost loses $1.2m

A Premier League football club was recently almost scammed out of roughly $1.2 million, according to the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

As reported by the BBC, the fraud attempt was prevented at the last moment by the club’s bank, which blocked the transaction.

According to the report, the email address of the club’s managing director had been hacked during a transfer negotiation, which opened the door to the attempted fraud. The identity of the club has not been disclosed.

This is not the first time sport clubs have been targeted by hackers, scammers and criminals and the NCSC has now advised clubs to improve their security posture in order to avoid possible disasters.

"This report is a crucial first step, helping sports organizations to better understand the threat and highlighting practical steps that organization should take to improve cybersecurity practices," said Sir Hugh Robertson, chair of the British Olympic Association.

In an earlier incident, the security systems of a Football League club were switched off by hackers, blocking the turnstiles. As a result, the match was almost postponed.

In a separate incident, a racecourse staff member tried to buy groundskeeping equipment from what turned out to be a fake eBay seller and ended up losing almost $20,000.