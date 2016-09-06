Pressured by mounting costs, public sector explores automation

Rising costs, tightening budgets and reduced workforce are the reasons why more than half of public sector managers toyed with the idea of automation.

This is according to a new Arvato report, which also said that a fifth of these managers expect automation technology trials to start within the next 12 months. This technology could free up employee time, deliver business-critical services (89 per cent) and reduce ‘the burden of repetitive work’ (84 per cent).

In 67 per cent of cases, it was faster response time that was considered important. “Automation has been widely embraced in the private sector and it’s encouraging to see that government bodies are becoming more receptive to this technology as a way to improve services for citizens and increase efficiencies,” says Debra Maxwell, CEO of CRM Solutions, UK & Ireland, Arvato.

“Fundamentally, it’s about enabling public sector employees to focus on what’s really important, and redirect resource away from mundane, repetitive tasks.” Among local councils, central government departments and non-departmental public bodies, main areas of interest were customer services, IT and revenues and benefits.

In some cases, however, there are opinions that automation can’t improve work much (28 per cent). In almost a third of cases (23 per cent), a mix of legacy and new IT systems creates a problem in choosing a solution.

The full report, entitled ‘Driving transformation through automation in the Public Sector’, can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Michael Dain / Flickr