Privacy and security remain top cloud issues, as growth continues

This year, 70 per cent of IT professionals are mostly concerned about cybersecurity and data privacy in the cloud. This is up from 63 per cent last year. This information was published in a new report by hybrid cloud network visibility vendor Netwrix, which polled 600 IT professionals from technology, government, healthcare, finance, manufacturing and other industries. Cloud adoption is on the rise, the report says.

This year, more than two thirds (68 per cent) of organisations are using it, up from 43 per cent last year. However, the number of organisations migrating their entire IT infrastructures to the cloud remains low – eight per cent. It is also interesting to see the take companies have on hybrid clouds – 40 per cent are already using it, and among 55 per cent that consider a move to the cloud, they prefer the hybrid one.

The report says this approach enables companies to balance costs, business benefits and data security. Insufficient security mechanisms (56 per cent), costs too high for budgets (54 per cent) and lack of compliance guarantees (39 per cent) were perceived as the biggest obstacles to cloud adoption growth, while employees (61 per cent) are seen as the biggest risk factors to data security in the cloud.

That’s why having visibility into what users do in the cloud is perceived as essential for 95 per cent of respondents.

