Productivity is top priority for UK digital transformation

Digital transformation is bringing a number of improvements to the modern office, none more than increased productivity, a new BT report has found.

Based on a poll of 1,100 business executives and 600 IT decision-makers in 11 global markets, the report found that nine in ten respondents agree mobile tools and collaboration services are improving productivity in the workplace. This number has basically risen by half, compared to 2015 (six in ten).

If you are looking to boost productivity in your office, you should be looking at video technology, collaboration tools, tools that enable flexible working, corporate apps and instant messaging.

At the same time, the report says there is much room for improvement. Only a quarter of executives would describe their current digital experience at work as “excellent”. IT departments would love to help, but in many instances, don’t know how.

Andrew Small, vice president, unified communications and contact centres, Global Services, BT, said: “Our research tells us that there’s a straightforward way to boost workplace productivity that doesn’t involve refitting offices. New, smart ways of working can be achieved through mobile and collaboration tools deployed as cloud-based services backed by wireless connectivity. Our teams of specialised professional consultants can help customers design and implement solutions that fit their needs. Digital transformation may sound daunting but ensuring employees get a great mobile and collaborative experience is a very good place to start.”

BT’s full report can be found on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/violetkaipa