Public cloud migration is 'essential for survival'

For many IT leaders, large-scale public cloud migrations are crucial to the survival of their business in the aftermath of Covid-19.

This is according to a new report from cloud solutions provider Cloudreach, based on a poll of 200 IT leaders in the US, which states that Covid-19 and the move towards remote working was a key driver of cloud migration for 66 percent of firms.

Businesses were also motivated by regulatory changes such as GDPR, demand for greater IT speed and agility and the need for improved security.

Still, Covid-19 has been an important catalyst as almost a third (29.5 percent) of businesses said they accelerated digital transformation plans within the past 10 months. Meanwhile, less than one in five (17 percent) were forced to delay transformation plans.

Companies that completed large-scale moves to public cloud believe their employees can collaborate better across different functions, have faster response times and enjoy more resilient supply chains.

“The changes that have emerged from this global crisis have fundamentally altered the way many organizations work,” said Dave Chapman, Head of Strategy and Professional Services at Cloudreach.

“The pandemic has forced many C-suite leaders, who were hesitant to migrate from old legacy technologies, into accelerating their digital transformation plans for the sake of their organization’s survival.”