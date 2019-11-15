Public cloud top of many security worries

Despite the cloud being a top cybercrime target and one of the main security worries for organisations around the world, confidence in its usage is still growing.

A new report by Barracuda found that over two fifths (44 per cent) of companies believe public cloud environments to be as secure as on-premise environments.

For a fifth (21 per cent), public cloud environments are even more secure than on-premise solutions.

The majority of respondents are quite confidenty their organisation’s use of cloud technology is secure. For Barracuda, it makes sense, given that cloud solution providers try to keep up with the latest industry standards in security, and that they usually offer better backup tools.

But some obligations still fall in the hands of organisations, and even that can be a problem. Barracuda claims that 13 per cent of respondents haven’t patched their web application frameworks or servers at all over the past 12 months. Of those that did, it takes over a third (38 per cent) of them between seven and 30 days to do so. For a fifth (21 per cent), it takes over a month.

At the same time, there's still some doubt over hosting highly sensitive data in the cloud. Organisations aren't as quick to host customer information and internal financial data. With finding properly skilled workforce being quite the challenge, and with omnipresent visibility issues, organisations aren't that confident that they could host these types of information on the cloud and stay compliant with data rules and regulations.