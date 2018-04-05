Public sector embraces new technology, but skills are lacking

The UK public’s general opinion is that technology has transformed the public sector most. Sure, changes are being noticed in other sectors like retail and finance, but it’s the central government that’s seeing most changes.

This is according to a new report, just released by Fujitsu. The report states that almost nine in ten (86 per cent) of civil servants believe technology is positively changing the government. At least a third believes the country is ready for a digital future, with three quarters looking to press their efforts to keep the country moving.

The government sector also seems to be outpacing – its own employees. Almost half (49 per cent) say they aren’t skilled for today’s technology.

“We’re living through a time of change in the UK, that is both challenging and exciting,” said Greg McDaid Head of Public Sector and Transport, Fujitsu UK & Ireland. “Like all organisations, public sector bodies are facing significant socioeconomic challenges at present, and technology is helping to support efficiencies and productivity. It’s fantastic to see that both civil servants and the public are embracing what technology can do; nonetheless, the introduction of new technology presents its own challenges, for the government and the future of the UK as a whole.”

The report concludes that the two biggest positive impacts technology has had on the country is seen in improved education and government services.

More than a third (37 per cent) would love to see an automated tax returns system.

Image Credit: GaudiLab / Shutterstock