Public sector not using G-Cloud to support digitisation

Here’s an interesting figure – 42 per cent of all public sector IT executives in the country have used the government’s G-Cloud Digital Marketplace, while the rest stayed idle. Those that did use it, however, spent £1.39bn. Less than one in 10 (8 per cent) of executives used the Digital Marketplace more than five times in the last year.

This is according to a new report by British cloud and network provider Exponential-e, saying public sector organisations are missing the opportunity of cloud to support digital transformation. A third of respondents claims concerns over data sovereignty are stopping them from using public cloud services – an issue that’s only been amplified with Brexit.

“Many public sector organisations are missing the opportunity which cloud provides to cost-effectively support innovative digital transformation initiatives,” said David Lozdan, head of public sector at Exponential-e.

“According to government data, out of the £1.39 billion total sales since the launch of G-Cloud, central government departments have been responsible for £1.06 billion, compared with only £73 million from local authorities and £245 million from the wider public sector. In order for these organisations to achieve their digitisation goals, there is clearly a gap to be filled when it comes to engaging within the G-Cloud framework to access secure, flexible cloud services capable of servicing the sector’s growing needs.”

“With questions over what Brexit means for the future of UK still looming large, data protection regulation is set to become increasingly complex as the government negotiates the departure. As such, it’s essential that public sector organisations carefully consider how their IT services are provisioned and take advantage of the flexibility, accreditations and quality assurance available within the Digital Marketplace,” concluded Lozdan.

