Public sector outpacing other industries in addressing major data challenges

The public sector is far more diligent than private sector businesses when it comes to data management practices, according to a new report from Veritas Technologies.

The report claims that a third (30 percent) of data stored by public sector organizations has some known value, compared to 15 percent of the data stored by privately owned firms.

Public sector organizations also hold half the amount of ROT (redundant, obsolete and trivial) data than private sector businesses.

However, according to Veritas, there’s still plenty of work to be done. Half of all data held by both public and private businesses is classified as dark, meaning untagged, unclassified and of unknown value.

More than a quarter of the respondents polled for the report admitted to never tagging data, primarily because it is considered an expensive process.

“There is a misconception that tagging data must be a long, laborious and costly process, but it doesn’t have to be – all you need is the right insight into data," said Andy Warren, UK & I Director, Public Sector at Veritas.

"The average survey respondent was spending as much as £696,460 a year on data storage, half of which is dark."

“Tagging data, as basic as it sounds, is the first step in getting control of it, and can very effectively form the foundation to a program that reduces cost and increases efficiency.”