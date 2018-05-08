Qualcomm and Microsoft team up on AI development

During its Build developer conference, Microsoft announced a partnership with Qualcomm to jointly create a vision AI developer kit which allows the chipmaker's latest AI hardware accelerators to deliver real-time AI on devices without the need for constant connectivity.

By bringing together the key hardware and software required to develop camera-based IoT solutions using Azure IoT Edge and Azure Machine Learning, the new vision AI developer kit will allow developers to deliver next gen AI-enabled experiences in robotics, smart home devices, industrial safety and more. Developers will now easily be able to create, manage and monitor AI on the edge.

Microsoft and Qualcomm's partnership will enable developers to start building AI offerings using prebuilt solutions to create new AI models and deploy them directly to the cloud or to new hardware accelerated devices.

The vision AI developer kit is the first device born out of the collaboration and it is based on Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform powered by Qualcomm AI engine with fully integrated support for Azure ML and Azure IoT Edge. The platform will be able to run AI models locally on the device with support for hardware acceleration in order to enable real-time vision AI performance.

Azure ML handles AI model creation and monitoring, while device management and deployment will be enabled by Azure IoT Edge. The Qualcomm Snapdragon Neural Processing Engine (NPE) will power on-device execution and this makes the kit one of the most powerful intelligent edge devices as well as the first full accelerated platform supported end-to-end by Azure.

Businesses and developers interested in creating AI that runs on the edge can register for early access to the platform and a private preview will be available this summer.

Image Credit: JPstock / Shutterstock