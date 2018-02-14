Qualcomm boosts IoT possibilities with new edge computing services

Large-scale IoT device launches will now be easier than ever before thanks to a new release from Qualcomm.

The US chipmaker has thrown its hat into the ever-growing edge computing ring with the launch of a new suite of software services aimed at helped IoT providers launch and manage rollouts through cloud platforms.

Targeting businesses and enterprises planning large-scale IoT deployments, Qualcomm Wireless Edge Services looks to help businesses deploy connected IoT devices, then allow for the gathering of data from these devices for in-depth processing and analysis. Qualcomm believes that a number of diverse industries could benefit from the launch, including smart cities providers and industrial cloud vendors, as the services are able to manage large numbers of connected 4G and 5G devices.

The new software will also be able to improve device security of IoT devices through its built-in hardware protection, and help extend the lifecycle management of such products out in the field.

Wireless edge services will initially be available through three separate Qualcomm modem offerings - the MDM9206, MDM9628 and QCA4020, before then expanding into selected Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platforms.

“With the introduction of Qualcomm wireless edge services, we continue to evolve and augment our leading Snapdragon portfolio to better serve our expanding base of customers across many industries and unlock the potential associated with trusted wireless access to billions of increasingly capable edge devices” said Serge Willenegger, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G and Industrial IOT, Qualcomm Wireless GmbH.

“We are excited by the initial response from cloud, enterprise and industrial companies and are looking forward to working with them as well as our traditional customers to accelerate the transformative opportunity supported by advanced security, intelligence and wireless connectivity capability at the edge.”