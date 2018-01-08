Qualcomm confirms its hardware is affected by Meltdown & Spectre

Qualcomm is yet another in the line of chipmakers that has admitted that its products have the same vulnerability as the rest. It has thus joined Intel, Arm, AMD and IBM in confirming the vulnerability to the Meltdown and/or Spectre data-theft bugs.

Confirming the news late last Friday, Qualcomm confirmed that some of its Arm-compatible Snapdragon chips, as well as Centriq server-grade processors are hit by the vulnerability.

"Qualcomm Technologies, Inc is aware of the security research on industry-wide processor vulnerabilities that have been reported," a spokesperson for Qualcomm told The Register on Friday.

"Providing technologies that support robust security and privacy is a priority for Qualcomm, and as such, we have been working with Arm and others to assess impact and develop mitigations for our customers."

“We are actively incorporating and deploying mitigations against the vulnerabilities for our impacted products, and we continue to work to strengthen them as possible. We are in the process of deploying these mitigations to our customers and encourage people to update their devices when patches become available.”

Qualcomm did not want to disclose exactly which vulnerabilities the chips were sensitive to. It also decided to keep for itself which of its CPU products were vulnerable.

The company’s product can be found in millions of devices around the world, including smartphones and tablets.

