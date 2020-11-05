Qualcomm is making a return to datacenters

Despite having effectively exited the industry in 2018, Qualcomm has announced it is looking into launching a new range of datacenter-oriented products.

Discussing the company’s fourth fiscal quarter, as well as 2020 as a whole, Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf said the company is “investing in next-generation infrastructure and edge compute, two areas today that we believe will create significant opportunities in several years.”

He also said the company was well-positioned to enter the market, especially with more than a billion AI-enabled devices using Qualcomm’s technology.

“As the cloud converges with the mobile Internet, wireless networks are transforming and becoming virtualized,” he explained. “Beyond the cost and operational benefits for service providers, virtualization is enabling new service provider models where infrastructure is intersecting with digital services such as you have seen with Rakuten and Jio.”

For all that he said, Mollenkopf gave few concrete details away, as no new products or tools were announced, neither in the datacenter industry nor the edge. According to The Register, whatever the firm ends up producing will “almost certainly” be based on Arm cores.

During the earnings call, Qualcomm reported $6.5 billion in non-GAAP revenue for Q4, $200 million more than expected, while net income came in at $1.67bn.

Datacenters and edge aside, Qualcomm will also remain focused on 5G and WiFi 6, two areas in which is sees huge opportunity going forward.