Qualcomm launches Snapdragon chips for always-on PCs

Qualcomm has a new Snapdragon processor for the growing market of always-on Windows 10 PCs.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 Mobile Compute Platform, developed with Samsung, aims to blur the lines between PCs and mobile devices even further.

Future PCs will stay connected to LTE or Wi-Fi at all time, so that users can get notified and have their data always, regardless of where they are. But the biggest roadblock to that idea was power efficiency.

The new device is engineered to support up to 30 per cent system-wide increase in performance, and up to 3X AI performance, compared to the previous generation, the Snapdragon 835.

Then, there’s the 1.2 gigabits per second LTE connectivity speeds, as well as up to 25 hours of continuous usage.

“Building on the portfolio of Always On, Always Connected PCs established over the past year, we are thrilled to work with Samsung to help offer consumers true mobility combined with the productivity and entertainment features of Windows 10,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile business unit, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “To truly expand this category, our work with mobile leaders like Samsung is important to help us deliver the next generation of Always On, Always Connected PCs to consumers.”

Future computers running this chip should be sleeker, more portable, quieter (fanless).

Windows 10 devices powered by the Snapdragon Mobile Compute Platform are expected to be available in retail later this year.

Image Credit: Qualcomm